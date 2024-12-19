How a Combination of Young Players Has Helped the Rams Prosper
The Los Angeles Rams are the most underrated and dangerous team in the National Football League right now.
The Rams are on a three-game winning streak and are slowing down for no one. They are only focused on what is ahead of them and not looking back. They are now in 1st place in the NFC West and are playing their best football of the season.
The Rams Week 16 matchup got more interesting over the weekend. The Rams will have to fly across the country to face the New York Jets. The Jets are coming off a victory in Week 15. It was the Jets' best offensive showing all season. If both offenses show up playing their best, we can be in for a shootout in the Big Apple.
"I love the combination of these young guys, who are excited, they really do not know what lies ahead," said Suzy Shuster on "What the Football." " And a guy like Matthew Stafford ... I love the idea of this grizzled veteran coming on and these young guys who have no idea how hard this is and [Sean] McVay just being the ultimate let us go guy."
"And to the Rams' credit, wow the job they did drafting on the defensive line," said Amy Trask. "They knew Aaron Donald was coming to the end of his career by his choice. He was going to be leaving. And Jared Verse was the guy that I named at the very beginning of the season as Defensive Rookie of the Year. And they did not say f-them picks this year and they picked very wisely."
The Rams will be favorites in their final three games of the season. Still, it is never easy to fly across the country and come out with a win, especially this late in the season. The Rams have faced every challenge this season head on and in Week 16 they will do more of that.
If the Rams handle the last three opponents and come out on top. They will win the NFC West and get a home playoff game. That is a whole lot different than having the travel in the playoffs.
