How Have the Rams Fared Against Aaron Rodgers?
The Los Angeles Rams will run into the New York Jets in Week 16 after coming off of a victory that landed them in first place in the NFC West division. As they now shift their focus, the Rams may be going up against a familiar foe in quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers has been back and forth this season from getting critiques and praises by analysts, but given Rodgers's record against the Rams in the past, Rodgers may be able to turn back time if it means spoiling the Rams playoff hopes.
On the season, Rodgers has 3,255 passing yards, which places him just out of the Top 10 in passing yards for the year. The 11th rank for Rodgers may be a testament to how reliable he has been in his career, but when it comes to taking on the Rams, Rodgers has found worldly success.
In seven regular season games against the Rams in his career, Rodgers has defeated the Rams, six of them, all with the Green Bay Packers. His first victory over the Rams came back in 2009 when he passed 269 yards and threw two touchdowns.
Throughout his regular season career vs the Rams, Rodgers has 1,990 passing yards, averaging 284.3 passing yards per game, has thrown 14 touchdowns, and has a completion rate of 66.1%. While the regular season has been favorable for Rodgers against the Rams, he has also found success against the team in playoff battles.
In 2020, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs on the back of Rodgers' 23 completions, 296 passing yards, and two touchdowns. In that game also, Rodgers did not throw an interception or get sacked.
Not having faced the Rams since 2022, Rodgers and the Rams have changed mightily since their last clash. As Rodgers has shown a tad of his age getting to his level of production and the Rams flourishing as of late, the Sunday matchup may be a change of pace for what Rodgers is used to when playing LA.
With a healthy Rams offense and a very well-coached defense, Rodgers may be in for a long day, even if the Jets are in their home territory. On the season, the Jets are 2-4 when playing at home, and the Rams are 4-3 on the road.
The Rams seem like the team to beat as the season is nearing its close, but if the Rams can't stop their foe in Rodgers, debates could spiral if the Rams should be taken as a legitimate threat when looking at the rest of the playoff picture.
