How Rams Dynamic Duo Could Take Over Against Bitter Division Rivals
The Los Angeles Rams are healthy at the right time of the season. With two games left, both against NFC West divisional rivals, the Rams are ready to march their way into the playoffs. Going up against the Arizona Cardinals in a rematch, the odds may be in the Rams favor.
Earlier this season, the Cardinals took out the Rams by the score of 41-10, but that does not tell the whole story. The Rams were without one of their star receivers Puka Nacua in the first matchup, and it could be greatly seen given the results. Cooper Kupp only dropped 37 receiving yards in the losing effort.
Since Nacua and Kupp returned from injury, the Rams have been an offensive powerhouse that poses a huge threat for the rest of the NFC playoff picture. Now with the extra addition of tight end Tyler Higbee returning, the Rams fate against their last two opponents is in their hands.
Nacua has found his groove as of late for the Rams, especially in the last few games played. Catching the eyes of the media, Nacua's return against the Minnesota Vikings put the Rams back in the conversation of a division title.
Since his return, Nacua has dropped 826 receiving yards in 65 receptions, averaging 91.7 receiving yards in nine games this season. The comeback of Nacua has been the nail in the coffin for Rams opponents when Puka catches fire.
Kupp on the other hand, came back strong but has taken a step back in productivity. Also returning against the Vikings, Kupp has dropped 534 receiving yards in 48 receptions. Averaging 61.9 receiving yards a game, Kupp's return has alongside Nacua has been electric and exactly what the doctor ordered for the Rams.
In Kupp's last two games, he has totaled three receptions in six targets, and has only gained 24 yards for Los Angeles. As fans have seen earlier this season, the Rams are a completely different team when their star duo is healthy and ready to go.
Given the division matchup, the fact that Nacua has not played the Cardinals this season and Kupp is looking for a huge bounce back game, the Rams could be primed to take the rubber match and avoid the sweep on the season.
