Why Saturday is Another Must-Win For Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are in another situation late in the season where losing is not an option. The Rams have climbed up the division rankings after their poor start to the season to hold the first place spot nearing the end of the season. Week 17 is no different for LA, winning is a must.
The Rams find themselves in a heated battle with the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional race, and their opponents on Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals, are also a team looking to play spoiler. The Rams have taken on the Cardinals earlier this season, in which the result did not go the Rams way.
Having not played each other since Week 2, the Rams and Cardinals have changed mightily since their last matchup. The Rams are back to full health with tight end Tyler Higbee making his return in Week 16, and could pose to be a big impact once more for the Rams.
If the Rams lose in Week 17, their playoff probability will drop from 86% to 52%. The control your own destiny Montra for multiple teams in the NFL is real, but no more present than for the Rams. If the Rams land a victory against their divisional rivals, their playoff chances improve by 13%, as they would just need everything to go in their favor to get to the playoffs.
Health has been the theme for the Rams this season, and after star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua returned, the offense took a massive step forward. Now as they have their key players deep into the season, the Rams continue to prove to the entire league that they are a force to be reckoned with in the NFC.
The Rams have proved to be the Cinderella story this season for the NFL, as there is always one each season. While the Rams do not appear as underdogs given their stacked roster, the climb back to triumph has boosted how fans perceive this Rams squad.
If the Rams fate was to make it to the playoffs once more after overcoming all obstacles on the season, another win in Week 17 should be on the list before the New Year.
