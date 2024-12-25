Who Has Been Rams' MVP This Season?
The Los Angeles Rams have been on a terrific run as of late, well above the .500 mark since their bye week, and sit atop the NFC West division after a brutal start to the year. It took everyone to get where the Rams are now, but who has been the team's MVP this season?
An easy answer would be quarterback Matthew Stafford. Improving his December Rams record to 12-1 since his tenure with LA, Stafford has been great for the Rams in each month of the season. The Rams veteran quarterback has been a key reason for getting the Rams right where they are.
Through 15 games, Stafford has 3,573 passing yards on the season, which ranks him eighth among all quarterbacks. He also has thrown 20 touchdowns and has a quarterback rating of 65.6, landing him tenth in that rating.
Since the Ram's bye week, Stafford has thrown for 2,335 yards and has averaged 233.5 yards per game over that stretch. Throughout the season, Stafford has been averaging 238.2 yards per game. He has also only thrown eight interceptions on the season.
Another Rams MVP option would be wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua has caught fire since returning from injury this season and leads the Rams offense with 861 receiving yards through ten games. Nacua has been averaging 92.75 receiving yards in December alone.
The fast-paced, young gun for LA has been a key reason for the Rams clawing back in the division race. Nacua's 2024 season has arguably been better this season than his first, regardless of the lower numbers. If Nacua was healthy for a full season, he could have been in the talks of the best wide receivers in the game.
Running back Kyren Williams also has a claim to that Rams MVP chase, as he has continued where he left off last season. Sitting as a current top-three running back in the NFL in terms of number of carries and rushing yards, Williams has been a nightmare for defenses all season.
Williams has averaged 82.8 rushing yards a game this season through 15 played and has totaled 1,243 rushing yards. Williams's aggressive nature on the ground game has elevated the Rams to higher heights that at the beginning of the season seemed impossible.
An underrated candidate for Rams MVP this season is head coach Sean McVay. McVay has led the ship all season and has been able to bring out the extra fight in his players as their play has increased since the bye week. The Rams could have given up after their poor start, but with an MVP head coach in McVay, that was not an option.
While there have been many more men who have shined for the Rams this season, the team MVP still has time to be decided, especially if the Rams make a deep playoff push as they look to solidify their position in the next two weeks.
