How Rams' Joshua Karty Has Won The Team's Last Two Games
The Los Angeles Rams’ two last matches against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 and the New York Jets in Week 16 were both pushed further along by field goals.
In the Rams’ 12-6 win over the 49ers, there were eighteen points scored through field goals, 12 of those coming from the Rams. Additionally, In the Rams 19-9 win over the Jets, seven out of the Rams’ 19 points came from field goals.
And behind all of the points is Rams kicker Joshua Karty, who is in his first season with the Rams.
“I've learned a lot this year and had some ups and some downs. There was a stretch in there where it was pretty rough and there was only one way out of it. That's to just keep putting in the work, keep kicking. I've learned it's a long season, 17 weeks, one game doesn't define you whether it's good or whether it's bad,” said Karty.
Karty has been at the center of the Rams’ last two wins, unwavering even when the offensive has not been as successful as they want to be.
“He’s steady, he’s consistent, he’s kind of unflappable, and he went out there and I mean even the long one, 48-yarder, he knocked that thing true and it was firm and it had great trajectory on it. And then the next three were excellent. … He did a great job, I was really proud of him but I don’t know that I was too surprised,” said Rams head coach Sean McVay after their win over the 49ers.
Karty has been a successful kicker for the Rams, recording 99 points so far in the season and having a field goal percentage of 82.1, standing at 29th in the NFL for it. He is at 23 out of 28 successful goals throughout the season, making three out of four 50-yard or more kicks.
In just his rookie season, it seems as though Karty has solidified himself as a trustworthy kicker that has been a worthy asset to the team. If the rookie can keep it up, he could have a bright future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.