How Rams Rookie Kicker Karty Has Found His Footing Lately
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) have their eggs in the basket of rookie kicker Joshua Karty who saw struggles in the middle of this season before showing consistency and execution in the past few weeks, nailing his past five kicks.
After missing his past two kicks in Week's 11 and 12, Karty has hit his past five-straight, including a 4-4 performance in a key divisional win over the San Francisco 49ers this past Thursday. A 48-yard kick would get the scoring started as Karty accounted for all dozen points in a 12-6 win.
Karty spoke to the media following his impressive performance against the 49ers and spoke on his rookie year as a whole and the struggles he has faced early on and being able to work out of it as the guy that the organization trusts to deliver big kicks in key moments.
“Oh, it's great. I've learned a lot this year and had some ups and some downs," Karty said. "There was a stretch in there where it was pretty rough and there was only one way out of it. That's to just keep putting in the work, keep kicking. I've learned it's a long season, 17 weeks, one game doesn't define you whether it's good or whether it's bad.”
Much like a three-point shooter that has not made a shot in a while, Karty just continues to swing that leg and assume the same level of confidence in himself to make every kick that he has an opportunity for. He spoke like a veteran and is very understanding of what must be done to succeed.
The former Stanford Cardinal was drafted in the sixth round of the most recent NFL Draft and has been baptized by fire as the starter all season long for the Rams. Despite some mid-season struggles, the coaching staff continued to put their trust in Karty and it has started to pay off.
With two divisional games in their final three games, the Rams will rely heavily on Karty to come through with a few clutch kicks in games that will determine if they make the playoffs or not. If the Rams do make the playoffs, he will definitely have to come up big late in a postseason battle.
