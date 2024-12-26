How Rams' Kyren Williams Has Been A "Catalyst" For The Team
The Los Angeles Rams are going back to Southern California after a 19-9 freezing cold road win against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22. In a game that only saw each team get three possessions in the first half, the Rams’ first touchdown of the game was a needed one.
And it was secured by none other than Rams running back Kyren Williams. Williams is in his third season with the Rams, and his talent has certainly grown in his time on the squad. Williams has played a vital part in the team’s last couple of wins.
“[Williams] has been outstanding. I think he has done a great job. I think better backs make better blockers. I think he understands the intent of what we’re trying to get done. I thought he did do a great job of creating on his own on a few runs yesterday,” said Rams head coach Sean McVay after the Rams-Jets game.
Williams has recorded 100 or more running yards in three out of the team’s last four wins, scoring touchdowns for the team and sometimes just attempting to get the team in a suitable field goal range.
The Rams’ visit to the Jets showcased the team’s reliability on the running back and he continued his current trend of making the Rams running game competitive.
“I thought he did a great job of creating on his own on free runs yesterday. I thought he did a great job of being able to press the heels of the linemen and set blocks accordingly. Football is the greatest team sport there is, but [Williams] is an absolute stud,” said McVay.
Williams is a vital player for the Rams this season, and will continue to be as the team tries to clinch a playoff berth in the last two games of their regular season.
“He brings a toughness and physicality. The energy that he plays with I think is uplifting to everybody that he’s around. He has been a catalyst, like I was mentioning with the offensive line. Those things go hand in hand, [Williams] and the offensive line. That’s going to be key for us moving forward,” said McVay.
