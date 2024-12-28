How Rams Responded to the Challenge of Last Four Weeks
The Los Angeles Rams are within striking distance of winning the NFC West and securing a home playoff game. They only need to beat the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks during the season's final two weeks to make it happen.
Los Angeles was at a crossroads after allowing nearly 300 rushing yards after an embarrassing home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was one of their worst losses of the season.
The loss left the Rams reeling, with a 5-6 record, and needing a turnaround.
Los Angeles responded well, stringing together four consecutive wins. Their winning streak has landed them atop the NFC West with two weeks remaining.
Rams coach Sean McVay credited his team with responding to the challenge of turning their season around in such a convincing fashion. Los Angeles' recent streak of wins has them two more away from winning the division.
"I just think the mental and physical toughness that shows up," McVay said. "I think the mental toughness by guys being able to act, interact, and respond the way that we want, be able to stay connected with one another. And then I think the physical toughness with the way that we've played on both sides of the line of scrimmage, I think that’s served us really well. I think it's allowed us to be able to play complimentary football and find different ways to win different games."
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur credited the team with having multiple productive weeks together over the last month of the season. LaFleur noted how much can change every week in the NFL.
“Yeah, our guys, they're just getting mentally tougher every single week,” Lafleur said. “That's a characteristic I believe if you can build. Each year is going to be different. Each week, I truly believe, and they believe, they're going to win when they go into those fourth quarters and go into halftime. No matter what the score is, I think both sides believe in each other. Like I've always said, when you have ‘number nine’ [Matthew Stafford], you're always in the fight because he believes it.”
