Rams News: How Rookie Feels About All-Pro At Same Position
The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for a highly anticipated 2024 season. The Rams are seeking to be one of the top teams in the NFC, and they'll look to do so behind their potent offense. Led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams have one of the best quarterbacks in the league. While Stafford leads the way on offense, the running back room will be vital to the team's success. All eyes will be on their All-Pro running back, Kyren Williams. However, rookie running back Blake Corum has made a name for himself this far through OTAs.
Head coach Sean McVay doesn't usually play his rookies for an extensive period right out the gate, but Corum may be the exception in 2024. Corum is coming from an NFL-like offense with Michigan and could be part of a special running back room alongside Williams. While these two will carry most of the load, barring injury, Corum is looking forward to showing the league that all their running backs are lethal.
"Just learning from Kyren [Williams] over the last couple has been great," Corum said. "He's a great running back, obviously, Pro Bowler. He's a phenomenal running back, and all the other running backs in the running back room, Ronnie Rivers, Zach Evans, Boston Scott, great running backs, great dudes. We have a really strong room and best believe we will show it this year."
Since losing former All-Pro Todd Gurley, the Rams' running back room has been non-existent; however, the emergence of Williams has changed all that. His resurgence has been nice, but he's suffered a handful of injuries through two seasons in the NFL. Because of that, the Rams realized the importance of their running back depth, and if there's one thing they don't lack anymore, it is depth in that position group.
Scott, Williams, Corum, or Rivers can be the RB1 any given week. They have versatility and explosiveness on their side; pair that with an elite quarterback and pass catchers, and L.A. is primed for a big season.
