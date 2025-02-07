How the 2025 NFL QB Draft Class Affects the Rams, Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season but once they got their guys back, they, took off. Now the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group but will it happen, amid contract talks this offseason?
The offseason for the Rams is a tricky one. They are coming off a successful season but have a mix of veteran players and young players.
The Rams have already decided that they are looking to trade veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason. That is the first domino on the move for the Rams.
Another veteran player that the Rams will have to make a decision on is quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford is coming off another good year for the team. He was the key player that led the Rams through the rough first half next season.
Stafford has already said that he wants to come back and play in 2025. He would love to finish his career in Los Angeles but that can change heading into the new season.
One factor that comes into the equation is the 2025 NFL Draft. The quarterback draft class might favor Stafford when he sits down with the team to discuss a new contract.
"Certainly if they would decide to move on from Stafford, what about Pittsburg, would he make sense for Pittsburgh.?You can see a lot of teams where it would make sense to bring in Matthew Stafford as an answer for the next couple of years," Sports Illustrated Insider Albert Breer.
"Especially with a really shaky quarterback class in this year's draft. Then who knows, does Los Angeles turn around and sign Sam Darnold? There can be some interesting moves out there in the quarterback market that a lot of people are not talking about yet."
If the Rams decide to move on from Stafford, it will move the Rams out of being favorites in the NFC West and to come out of the NFC. Stafford has been a leader since coming over from Detroit and head coach Sean McVay does not want to see his quarterback gone.
