NFL Teams Will Be Calling Rams to See How Available QB Matthew Stafford Is
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off another successful season. The Rams did not do what they ultimately wanted and that is winning a Super Bowl but they still exceeded expectations this past season.
The team faced many challenges all last season. Injuries to key players and on the offensive line it was a battle having the same starting five week in and week out. Through it all the offense managed to hold it down until they got players healthy.
Once that happened the offense took off and finished the season off strong. Winning a NFC West title and getting to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
One big reason why the Rams were able to turn things around last season was the play of Matthew Stafford.
When the injuries started to pile up and more young players had to play, the Rams still had their leader at quarterback. Stafford never made an excuse for losing early last season.
He instead got the locker room closer together and believed in his team like head coach Sean McVay believed in him when he traded for him in 2021.
The Super Bowl winning quarterback plans to play next season but it is possible that it might not be with the Rams. Stafford had a tricky contract situation last season that led up to training camp and it can be the same this offseason if both sides cannot agree on a new one.
"You mentioned Stafford as the Browns maybe take a hack at him to try and keep Myles Garrett happy and try to win now with the roster they have there and supplement it," said Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show. "Is Stafford available?"
"Not right now, said NFL Insider Albert Breer. "I think a lot of people in Los Angeles want Stafford back next year but there is some water in the bridge from the negotiation last year for people who do not know, they gave him a $5 million raise. Push money from this year and next year into 2024 to give him a $5 million raise. They guaranteed all his money for 2024."
"They removed the guarantees for 2025 with the agreement that they were going to revisit everything after the season. He played well this year, it is time to revisit it again. I think it is unpredictable where this one goes."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE