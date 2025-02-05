Why Rams QB Matthew Stafford Should Not Want to Leave LA
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come. The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
The Rams have one of the best offenses in the the National Football League. The Rams have a lot of different weapons on the offensive side of the ball.
The Rams have already made it clear that they are looking to trade veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp for this offense. Kupp said via Instagram that the organization is looking to trade him. And that he is working with the Rams to find the best possible fit for him and his family.
This is a major blow to the Rams offense. And now veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will be losing his top weapon since coming to Los Angeles.
Another move can be on the way that will make the offense officially have to reset. Stafford has already said he wants to return to play in 2025. But it is not a guarantee it will be in a Rams jersey. The Rams can look to trade Stafford as well if they cannot get a deal done with him.
If Stafford has a decision on which team he plays for next season, he should want to stay with the Rams.
Stafford has one of the best play callers in the National Football League. Stafford has also has an offensive line that got better throughout the season. He still has his number one target from last season Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams tha t is a top back in the league. To top it off the Rams defense will be a top defense heading into next season.
"And Sean McVay. I think we have faith in Sean McVay," said Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show. "Already a Super Bowl champ. So, he has already cemented himself as a guy that can get it done. So young and literally Liam Coen just got a gig. His coaching tree is starting to become a lot of the greats that have ever been around."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE