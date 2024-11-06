How the Rams Are Putting Everyone on Notice
The Los Angeles Rams return to SoFi Stadium on Monday to face the 2-6 Miami Dolphins in a game the Rams should win. However, it is the National Football League and any team can win any game on any give Sunday.
The Rams must take the right approach to the matchup or risk losing some of the progress they have made on their three-game win streak.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network released his prediction for the matchup, predicting the Rams win a close game. Rolfe believes the Rams will beat the Dolphins 27-24 .
"The Dolphins are a little harder to figure out because their splits are so wide offensively this season,” Rolfe said. “With Tua starting, Miami is a top-10 offense; without him, the Dolphins were in the bottom three.
Rolfe noted that another reason why he picked the Rams to win is because of Miami's defense. Wolfe pointed out the fact that the Dolphins have struggled on defense lately and could do so again against quarterback Matthew Stafford and a talented Rams offense.
“The bigger concern is that Miami’s defense has struggled the last two weeks, ultimately costing them games, despite two promising offensive performances,” Rolfe said.
“The issue right now is whether you trust the Dolphins to close out a game. They’ve fallen short in the past two weeks, while the Rams have been very good in clutch spots recently, coming out with three relatively tight wins.”
Rolfe believes the expectations surrounding the game are fair, considering both teams' seasons. The Rams are currently favored to win by three points at home. The Dolphins are 2-6, but most of those losses came without their starting quarterback.
The Rams will have to ensure they are prepared for a team that is still dangerous despite their poor record. After all the Rams have been through this season, it may not seem like it, but their matchup with the Dolphins is a must win game if they have serious playoff aspirations.
“Los Angeles being three-point favorites is right where this game should sit, so there’s no play here,” Rolfe said. “The total is also very high and right in the zone that our projections place it.”
