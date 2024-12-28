How the Rams Are Still Building Improving Late in the Season
The Los Angeles Rams are not letting the fact that they are close to winning the NFC West and securing a playoff berth stop them from trying to improve as a team over the next few weeks. Los Angeles needs two more wins to punch their ticket to the playoffs, giving them an invaluable home playoff game.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp noted that the Rams' coaching staff has emphasized the need for players to continue searching for ways to improve, even though the regular season is nearly over and a potential playoff berth is at stake.
"I'm not sure what it is,” Kupp said. “I think it's more of an emphasis on the coaching and understanding that there's still development that's happening during the season. I think you can get caught up sometimes feeling like there's all this game planning and stuff that's going on, but at the end of the day you're practicing football. You’re trying to hone your craft and trying to become a better football player in the midst of all that stuff."
Kupp noted the extent to which the Rams' coaching staff has gone to allow the players to improve. Kupp believes the time the coaching staff sets aside for the players to work on themselves has benefited him and his teammates.
"Part of that is coaches allowing you to do stuff at practice that let’s that happen, trying new things, challenging yourself, and practicing with an intensity and an urgency that stresses you, puts your body in a position where it has to adapt, and has to move, being able to play with the speed out there that your mind has to process what's happening. I think because we do that, guys continue to get better during the course of the year. I think that's why you've seen what we've done in December.”
The Rams have not lost a game this month and are in a prime position to finish the season strong. However, they must continue playing their best football over the next two weeks to see the full fruits of their labor.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again