How the Rams Can Keep Kyren Williams Fresh Down the Stretch
The Los Angeles Rams have dealt with injuries all season. From the beginning, they have had multiple key players in and out of the lineup every week. Now, heading into the last quarter of the season they are the healthiest they have been all year. Teams and players this time around are going all in for the final playoff push. Playing and fighting through injuries and all.
The Rams can have a unique way to get the most out of their key players, giving them time to recover and the proper rest.
Rams starting running back Kyren Williams has been a work horse all year for the team. He has carried the load when the offense has been struggling in the passing game.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be the first to tell you how important Williams is to the offense. Williams is on pace to have a career-high in rushing yards.
The way the Rams can make sure Williams does not run himself to the ground is by splitting some carries to rookie running back Blake Corum. Corum was drafted by the Rams in the third round in last year's draft out of the University of Michigan.
Corum has gotten up to speed with the Rams offense and fits it well. Now can be the perfect time to unleash the former National Championship running back.
"I am going series for series," said former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew. "You get a series and then you know what if there is a play that is specifically for a certain running back get it. But this is your series. Because again as we get down the stretch, I need guys fresh, we got to be fresh in the fourth quarter. So it is time to go series for series. I think Blake [Corum] has earned that and I think Kyren for him, the benefit is you get a chance to get a little breather here and there. And we are comfortable with it."
Both Rams running backs fit the scheme well.
"I know this as a defensive tackle, the worst thing in the world you want to defend is zone running because there is no room for error," said former Rams defensive tackle D'Marco Farr. "If I make one mistake and let the guard off the ball is gone ... When you are running that inside, outside zone with Kyren and Blake Corum, if you get to the free hitter before he is ready, he bounces off and away we go. If you want to go series by series great."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE