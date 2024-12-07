Rams RB Williams Continues to Chase Huge Career Stat
The Los Angeles Rams have seen a large amount of production from their offensive line this season, but one player that jumps off the page is running back Kyren Williams. Williams has a chance to set a new season high in rushing yards for himself, but he only has five games left to do it.
Williams, going into Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, is ranked in the Top 5 for rushing yards this season. Just missing out on joining the 1,000 club, Williams' 926 rushing yards have him primed to reach that mark in one or two games with good production.
While he is currently shy of 1,000 rushing yards, it is not foreign to Williams to reach that goal. Last season with the Rams, Williams totaled 1,144 rushing yards, which ranked him in third place behind division rival Christian McCaffrey at No. 1 and Tennessee Titan running back Derick Henry at No. 2.
On the season thus far, Williams has averaged 4.2 yards per carry, and he has carried 222 times. Williams has also recorded 26 receptions in 32 targets, bringing his season receiving yards to 145. Williams has been an elite running back for the Rams all year.
Williams is averaging 77.2 rushing yards a game and has not missed a single game this season for the Rams. He has also totaled 100 or more rushing yards twice this year, most recently coming from Week 13, where Williams finished his game with 104 rushing yards in 15 carries, averaging 6.93 yards a carry.
The Rams running back has gotten his flowers when he deserved them, but he has continued to prove that he is among the league's best at the running back position. Williams certainly makes the case as the best running back in the NFC West division for the season, now with McCaffrey out for the remainder of the year due to injury.
Williams will come in handy for head coach Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams when they look to try and take down the Buffalo Bills, a matchup in which a majority have the Bills favored in a close battle. The Rams need a victory if they want to continue to hold their destiny in their hands.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.