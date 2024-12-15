How the Rams' Cooper Kupp Impacts the Game in Multiple Ways
The Los Angeles Rams undoubtedly have one of the best wide receiver duos in the National Football League. On Thursday against the San Francisco, one of half of that duo did not log a catch in the entire game.
While that could be a negative for other players, wide receiver Cooper Kupp is a professional and handled to slow game well. Rams head coach Sean McVay credits Kupp with finding other ways to help make a positive influence.
“I think that's a key thing you just said. He contributed in other ways," McVay said. "I thought he had some key “blocks at the point of attack. I don't know that I would ever say that. He did have a way of im pacting the game. When you only throw for 160 yards, there were some reasons because ofexecution. I could do a better job for guys, and then ultimately the weather did play into it. There just weren't a lot of opportunities to throw the football. The way that the game ended up playing out, when you're not converting on some third downs early on in the game, and then based on how the game unfolded, there just weren't too many opportunities. When we did throw it in the latter parts, those were more kind of where other guys [like] the tight ends were activated.
“They were playing some different things where we ended up throwing a couple check downs to the backs. Puka got his targets. Other than Tutu [Atwell] having the one catch. Puka ended up having seven. I believe those were the only catches we had from our receiver group as a whole, which every game is so unique in this league. You just never know. That’s why you just have to be able to figure out how to stay in the moment and figure out what is required for our football team. Cooper made an impact in that way. I think it says a lot about our team to be able to find different ways, like I mentioned.
McVay acknowledged he would like to get back on track and have all three phases clicking at the same time, but that is rarely the case in the NFL.
“Would you like to be able to put together complete performances where we play well on offense, on defense and in the kicking game? Yeah, of course," McVay said. "But the enemy has to say. This league is difficult. What I do like is that our team plays off each other well enough to be able to ultimately find a way. I think there is something to be said for learning how to be able to win, especially with the youth of this group. I know I got a little bit away from your question, but I was proud of our team. I was also proud of the contributions that Cooper made without the ball. He didn't really have many opportunities in the pass game, so certainly isn't on him.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again