Superstar Reveals the Evolution of Rams' Offense
When healthy, the Los Angeles Rams have one of the most formidable quarterback and receiver combinations in the National Football League. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, throwing the ball to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
Kupp has played six of his eight seasons in the NFL, with an eventual Hall of Famer throwing him the ball. Stafford and Kupp have developed a nearly unbreakable chemistry over the years.
Although Kupp missed multiple games at the start of the season, upon his and Nacua’s return, the Rams’s offense immediately went to work. The offense’s production led to the Rams rattling off four wins in their last five games.
Kupp noted how the team prepares for pass protection and how other offensive concepts have changed since Stafford arrived.
"When I first got here, it was with Sean [McVay]," Kupp said. “So I saw from the very beginning the protection stuff that went in when [Former Rams QB] Jared [Goff] was here. At that time, we had [Former Rams Center] John Sullivan who had been with Sean in Washington. When John was here, John did the protections his first year and a half before Jared was able to catch up with kind of what was going on.
“Jared took that over, and the Thursday walkthrough was always the most stressful day and most stressful hour of the week because it was like... okay, it's blitz pickup time, all the protections and things like that. Sean's very passionate about pass protection so that was always a big deal.
Kupp credits the work he and Stafford have done together over the years with helping them build trust in one another.
“When Matthew got here– he's obviously seen everything under the sun, and he's played in every offense. He's like the savant of football, so he came in here, and I remember that first training camp, we go through that... hey, we're going to go through a blitz pickup walkthrough, and Matthew's out there just like bop, bop, bop, bop, bop, getting us in exactly what we wanted to be in.
“I remember walking off there and just clapping. I was like, ‘This is what we needed.’ This is like the stress that comes off when you have a quarterback that is able to see things like that. Again, just because of all the knowledge that he has, all the repertoire of things that he's seen, it puts him in a really good position to be able to make those calls and things like that."
While Kupp's stats this season are down because of the time he missed with injury, the Rams' 1-4 record in his absence and increase in wins since his return speak volumes.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again