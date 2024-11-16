How the Rams Plan to Beat the Patriots
The Los Angeles Rams head to the East Coast to face the New England Patriots this weekend. The Rams are coming off a disappointing home loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
The Rams' loss to the Dolphins set them back, as the Arizona Cardinals continued their winning ways this past weekend. The Associated Press noted that the Rams look to get back into the swing of things with a win over a beatable Patriots team.
“OLB Byron Young has a sack in three straight games for the first time as an NFL player,” the Associated Press said. “Young finished with four tackles, two tackles for loss, two hurries, and one takedown of Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa. The pairing of Young, who is in his second season, and rookie Jared Verse is quickly emerging as one of the more dangerous pass rush combinations in the game.”
The AP went on to list the battle between the Rams’ offensive line and the Patriots’ defensive line, as the matchup to keep an eye on this Sunday.
“Rams offensive line vs. Patriots defensive line. The Patriots are coming off a nine-sack performance in last week’s win at Chicago, in which the defensive front seven accounted for seven sacks. It will look to attack a Los Angeles offensive line that has been dealing with injury issues.”
The Rams' roster has been ravaged by injuries at numerous positions. They will again be without a few playerse who are dealing with injuries.
"The Rams will again be without RT Rob Havenstein because of an ankle injury," the AP said. "Joe Noteboom, who started in his absence against Miami and struggled badly, is also dealing with an ankle injury and is doubtful to play.
The Rams are still having a relatively successful season overall and look to continue doing so with a win over the Patriots on Sunday. If the Rams continue to get healthier and win football games, a playoff berth will likely be on the horizon for them.
Time will tell how well the Rams do on Sunday, on the road with a makeshift offensive line.
