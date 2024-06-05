Rams Injury Report: LA Dealing with Ailments on Both Sides of Field
Injuries in the NFL are inevitable, and they have struck the Los Angeles Rams this early into the offseason. Two key members on either side of the ball, linebacker Ernest Jones and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein are dealing with minor knee injuries.
Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed the media on Tuesday and didn't sound too concerned about Jones's' and Havenstein's injuries. McVay said Jones would be ready by training camp.
"Yeah, he's had a little issue with his knee, but we expect him – he's making good progress," McVay said. "With the offseason winding down, the goal is to be ready to go and feel good for training camp."
The same goes for Havenstein.
"Same thing with Rob," McVay added. "He's had a little knee soreness as well. Nothing to be concerned about. These are guys that have played a lot of football, so we err on the side of caution."
Jones and Havenstein are vital for what the Rams want to accomplish in the 2024 campaign. Jones has solidified himself as a key member on the defensive side of the ball, as his play has spoken volumes. Through the first 32 games of his career, he ranks tied for eight-most in Rams franchise history in tackles (171).
Havenstein is vital in keeping quarterback Matthew Stafford upright and healthy. He's a Super Bowl champion and will enter his tenth season in the NFL, all with the Rams. Havenstein has played and started in 130 games.
