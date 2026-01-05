Ram Digest

Rams House is Rocking After Final Regular Season Win

The Los Angeles Rams had one more opportunity to get their team playing the best football they know they have to play if they want to make a deep run in the playoffs. It has social media talking.
Michael Canelo|
Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In this story:

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams rolled it out one last time this season at SoFi Stadium. They still have the playoffs to go, but they might not be home for any game. This game was all about getting ready for their run to the playoffs. They know they have been playing bad football and that they needed to change that in this game.

The Rams wanted to get back to their bread and butter in Week 18 on both sides of the ball. The Rams are looking to win it all, and they know they have to be at their best to do that. This game was the most important game of the season.

kj
Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Social Media reacts to Rams huge Week 18 Win

Rams Legend RB Eric Dickerson in the Rams House.

If the Los Angeles, Rams win today and defeat the Arizona Cardinals, they will travel to Carolina to face the Panthers in the NFC wildcard round next weekend.

A loss, and they fall to the number 6-seed and will have to travel to either Chicago or Philadelphia.

Field Goal is good. It’s 6-3 LosAngeles and the Rams look totally out of sorts at the worst possible time in the season.

TOUCHDOWN LOSANGELES! Stafford to Puka and the Rams now lead 12-6.

TOUCHDOWN PUKA NACUA!

Puka Nacua 2 yd catch TD from Matthew Stafford for LosAngelesRams

AHKELLO PICKS IT OFF!

Puka Nacua is a cheat code.

Our ball after the break.

SACKED!

12th sack of the season for Byron Young

COLBY TAKES FLIGHT! TOUCHDOWN!!

Colby Parkinson dives in to give the Rams the lead back

All 3 of the Rams CBs got their turn getting cooked by Michael Wilson

Those who wanted a real CB1 at the trade deadline, we may have had a point

Make it FIVE sacks for the defense!

Rams secondary gonna get them beat in the playoffs.

Rams offense is so good

MATTHEW STAFFORD OVER THE TOP TO TYLER HIGBEE TOUCHDOWN RAMS

Only two quarterbacks in NFL history have thrown for 45 passing tds and less than 10 ints. Aaron Rodgers (2011 MVP, 2020 MVP) and Tom Brady (2007 MVP). Matthew Stafford just became the 3rd QB with 45 touchdown and 8 ints against the toughest schedule in the NFL . He is the MVP!

The Rams will be heading to play the Panthers.

Rams Win!!!!!!!!!!! Fun regular season now the playoffs starts Lets goooo Rams lets keep it going!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.