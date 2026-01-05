Rams House is Rocking After Final Regular Season Win

The Los Angeles Rams rolled it out one last time this season at SoFi Stadium. They still have the playoffs to go, but they might not be home for any game. This game was all about getting ready for their run to the playoffs. They know they have been playing bad football and that they needed to change that in this game.

The Rams wanted to get back to their bread and butter in Week 18 on both sides of the ball. The Rams are looking to win it all, and they know they have to be at their best to do that. This game was the most important game of the season.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Social Media reacts to Rams huge Week 18 Win

Rams Legend RB Eric Dickerson in the Rams House.

Rams Legend RB Eric Dickerson in the #RamsHouse!



📸 Legends Live presented by @SoFi pic.twitter.com/T6ZouHTiyJ — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 4, 2026

Go time. pic.twitter.com/u2wTkCRIJF — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 4, 2026

GET 'EM GOIN', QB1! pic.twitter.com/aeR9lucRQb — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 4, 2026

If the Los Angeles, Rams win today and defeat the Arizona Cardinals, they will travel to Carolina to face the Panthers in the NFC wildcard round next weekend.



A loss, and they fall to the number 6-seed and will have to travel to either Chicago or Philadelphia.

If the Los Angeles, Rams win today and defeat the Arizona Cardinals, they will travel to Carolina to face the Panthers in the NFC wildcard round next weekend.



A loss, and they fall to the number 6-seed and will have to travel to either Chicago or Philadelphia. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) January 4, 2026

Field Goal is good. It’s 6-3 LosAngeles and the Rams look totally out of sorts at the worst possible time in the season.

Field Goal is good. It’s 6-3 Los Angeles and the Rams look totally out of sorts at the worst possible time in the season. #ARIvsLA #RamsHouse — Brought Back the Los Angeles Rams (@LosAngelesRams) January 4, 2026

The Los Angeles Rams with just 6 points against the Arizona Cardinals is absolutely insane. Sean McVay has lost this team. — Joe (@JoeSportsGuru) January 4, 2026

TOUCHDOWN LOSANGELES! Stafford to Puka and the Rams now lead 12-6.

TOUCHDOWN LOS ANGELES! Stafford to @AsapPuka and the Rams now lead 12-6. #ARIvsLA #RamsHouse — Brought Back the Los Angeles Rams (@LosAngelesRams) January 4, 2026

TOUCHDOWN PUKA NACUA!



Puka Nacua 2 yd catch TD from Matthew Stafford for LosAngelesRams

TOUCHDOWN PUKA NACUA!



Puka Nacua 2 yd catch TD from Matthew Stafford for Los Angeles Rams — Touchdown Tracker (@NFLTDAlerts) January 4, 2026

AHKELLO PICKS IT OFF!

Puka Nacua is a cheat code.

Puka Nacua is a cheat code. pic.twitter.com/edIvGu3u0U — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) January 4, 2026

Our ball after the break.

Our ball after the break. pic.twitter.com/Qdhg6ZbanZ — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 4, 2026

SACKED!



12th sack of the season for Byron Young

SACKED!



12th sack of the season for Byron Young pic.twitter.com/fmZdFoEDSj — More Important Issues (@More_Issues) January 4, 2026

COLBY TAKES FLIGHT! TOUCHDOWN!!

COLBY TAKES FLIGHT! TOUCHDOWN!! — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 4, 2026

Colby Parkinson dives in to give the Rams the lead back

Colby Parkinson dives in to give the Rams the lead back 👀



AZvsLAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/wcHmwvza1o — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

All 3 of the Rams CBs got their turn getting cooked by Michael Wilson



Those who wanted a real CB1 at the trade deadline, we may have had a point

All 3 of the Rams CBs got their turn getting cooked by Michael Wilson



Those who wanted a real CB1 at the trade deadline, we may have had a point — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) January 4, 2026

Make it FIVE sacks for the defense!

Rams secondary gonna get them beat in the playoffs.

Rams secondary gonna get them beat in the playoffs. — Jamal (@FinesseBucket) January 4, 2026

Rams offense is so good

Rams offense is so good — Steven Breech (@steviebreech) January 5, 2026

MATTHEW STAFFORD OVER THE TOP TO TYLER HIGBEE TOUCHDOWN RAMS

MATTHEW STAFFORD OVER THE TOP TO TYLER HIGBEE TOUCHDOWN RAMS #RamsHouse

pic.twitter.com/xOn50Spz69 — Jack (@MidWestLAFan) January 5, 2026

Only two quarterbacks in NFL history have thrown for 45 passing tds and less than 10 ints. Aaron Rodgers (2011 MVP, 2020 MVP) and Tom Brady (2007 MVP). Matthew Stafford just became the 3rd QB with 45 touchdown and 8 ints against the toughest schedule in the NFL . He is the MVP!

The Rams will be heading to play the Panthers.

Rams Win!!!!!!!!!!! Fun regular season now the playoffs starts Lets goooo Rams lets keep it going!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Rams Win!!!!!!!!!!! Fun regular season now the playoffs starts Lets goooo Rams lets keep it going!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — JLR0825 (@JLR0825) January 5, 2026

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.