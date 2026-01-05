Rams House is Rocking After Final Regular Season Win
In this story:
The Los Angeles Rams rolled it out one last time this season at SoFi Stadium. They still have the playoffs to go, but they might not be home for any game. This game was all about getting ready for their run to the playoffs. They know they have been playing bad football and that they needed to change that in this game.
The Rams wanted to get back to their bread and butter in Week 18 on both sides of the ball. The Rams are looking to win it all, and they know they have to be at their best to do that. This game was the most important game of the season.
Social Media reacts to Rams huge Week 18 Win
Rams Legend RB Eric Dickerson in the Rams House.
If the Los Angeles, Rams win today and defeat the Arizona Cardinals, they will travel to Carolina to face the Panthers in the NFC wildcard round next weekend.
A loss, and they fall to the number 6-seed and will have to travel to either Chicago or Philadelphia.
Field Goal is good. It’s 6-3 LosAngeles and the Rams look totally out of sorts at the worst possible time in the season.
TOUCHDOWN LOSANGELES! Stafford to Puka and the Rams now lead 12-6.
TOUCHDOWN PUKA NACUA!
Puka Nacua 2 yd catch TD from Matthew Stafford for LosAngelesRams
AHKELLO PICKS IT OFF!
Puka Nacua is a cheat code.
Our ball after the break.
SACKED!
12th sack of the season for Byron Young
COLBY TAKES FLIGHT! TOUCHDOWN!!
Colby Parkinson dives in to give the Rams the lead back
All 3 of the Rams CBs got their turn getting cooked by Michael Wilson
Those who wanted a real CB1 at the trade deadline, we may have had a point
Make it FIVE sacks for the defense!
Rams secondary gonna get them beat in the playoffs.
Rams offense is so good
MATTHEW STAFFORD OVER THE TOP TO TYLER HIGBEE TOUCHDOWN RAMS
Only two quarterbacks in NFL history have thrown for 45 passing tds and less than 10 ints. Aaron Rodgers (2011 MVP, 2020 MVP) and Tom Brady (2007 MVP). Matthew Stafford just became the 3rd QB with 45 touchdown and 8 ints against the toughest schedule in the NFL . He is the MVP!
The Rams will be heading to play the Panthers.
Rams Win!!!!!!!!!!! Fun regular season now the playoffs starts Lets goooo Rams lets keep it going!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.