How Rams' Defense Must Improve for Deep Playoff Run

The Los Angeles Rams have to fix their defense heading into the final game if they want any chance of making a run at winning it all this season. Over the last few weeks, the Rams have not been the team that we have seen for most of the season.

The Rams have been a team that has made too many mistakes on both sides of the ball and have lost back-to-back games for the first time all season long. One thing they need to make a good run is their defense.

The Rams' defense has been one of the best defenses, if not the best defense, this season. But over the last two games, they have been a defense that has not been able to get stops and has given up too many points. That is something we have not said a lot about this defense this season.

Now they have to get it going again if they want any chance in the playoffs. It is going to be important for the defense to get back to doing what they do best, and that is getting after the quarterback.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Rams Defense

"There was a distinct split from when the Rams’ defense was dominant to when they became a below-average unit, and it’s when versatile safety Quentin Lake went down with an injury in Week 11. The Rams ranked third in points per drive allowed from Weeks 1-10. They’ve dropped to 18th since Lake was hurt," said Ted Nguyen of The Athletic.

“Lake is essential to defensive coordinator Chris Shula’s scheme. His ability to defend against the run allowed the Rams to stay in sub personnel (five or more defensive backs on the field) while remaining stout against the run. Before Week 11, the Rams ranked 13th in base defense (four or fewer defensive backs on the field) rate (22.2 percent). After his injury, they dropped to 20th in base defense rate (29.1 percent)."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Lake will be back for the playoffs, according to coach Sean McVay. Of course, there are other issues that have led to the defensive decline. Outside corner Emmanuel Forbes has regressed after a strong start to the season, and the defensive backs they’ve rotated in the box."

“The defense must be more disciplined with its run fits and improve tackling, but Lake’s physicality and tackling will give them a boost. It may be asking too much for the Rams to be a top-five unit like they were early in the season, but Lake can get them closer. The Rams must have realized this while Lake was hurt because they just signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $42 million on the first day of the new year."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

