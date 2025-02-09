Insider Drops Massive Update on Matthew Stafford's Future With Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are facing a significant question regarding the future of quarterback Matthew Stafford heading into the offseason.
How much more time does Stafford have with the Rams? Will he definitely be back for 2025? Will he make it through the rest of his contract, which runs through 2026?
Well, ESPN's Dan Graziano has provided an update on the situation, and it looks like Stafford will be back under center in Los Angeles next season, at the very least.
"Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely to return to L.A. in 2025, according to sources close to the situation," Graziano wrote. "The past two seasons have been good for Stafford, who turned 37 on Friday and believes the Rams' leadership gives them the ability to contend every year."
Stafford is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 93.7.
He wasn't bad this past year, but he wasn't great, either, which has many wondering about Stafford's standing with the Rams.
While Stafford will probably be Los Angeles' quarterback in 2025, it doesn't necessarily mean that it will be a simple process. Graziano adds that the Rams may need to do something about Stafford's contract.
Remember: last year, Los Angeles pushed $5 million of Stafford's salary into 2024, providing him $40 million in guarantees.
"Of that $40 million in guarantees, $4 million comes in the form of a 2025 roster bonus due next month," Graziano explained. "The rest of his 2025 compensation is a non-guaranteed $23 million. His current cap hit for 2025 is roughly $50 million, so look for the team to convert salary into bonuses again to lower the hit and move Stafford's 2025 compensation into a range more befitting of a good starting NFL quarterback."
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler chimed in and said that this year's seemingly imminent contract negotiations (or renegotiations) with Stafford could be "even more difficult."
The Rams may need to consider drafting a quarterback this offseason in order to prepare for a future without Stafford, who may very well only have two years left, at most.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE