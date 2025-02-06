REPORT: Rams Urged to Make Difficult QB Decision
The Los Angeles Rams are definitely one of the best teams in the NFC heading into 2025, but in spite of their meteoric rise during the second half of this past season, they do have some major question marks.
The most worrisome part is that their biggest concern is actually under center.
Matthew Stafford is now 36 years old and has two years remaining on his deal. While he certainly wasn't bad in 2024, he wasn't great, and it's obvious that he is declining.
So while the Rams absolutely want to improve their roster to better their chances of making a Super Bowl run next season, they also need to start thinking about the future.
Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team recently posted a piece in which he ran down the biggest needs of every NFL team heading into the offseason, and for Los Angeles, the quarterback position made the list.
"The Cooper Kupp era is over in Los Angeles, ending speculation about how much of a need there is at receiver. Shoring up the offensive line and finding an heir to Matthew Stafford would also be helpful," Valentino wrote. "However, beefing up the defensive backfield by adding several bodies at corner and safety must happen."
The Rams definitely have more pressing needs than addressing the signal-caller position this offseason, as they unquestionably need to upgrade their cornerbacks, and they also need to add some more weapons.
That being said, it may also be time for Los Angeles to prioritize finding Stafford's successor.
The Rams own the 26th overall pick of the NFL Draft this spring, so there is a possibility that they could reach for a quarterback at that spot. It's probably more likely, though, that they will attempt to nab a signal-caller later in the draft, perhaps on Day 2.
While this draft class doesn't have a whole lot of elite quarterback talent at the top, there are some interesting sleeper options that will be sprinkled through the remaining six rounds, and the Rams may want to consider taking a swing on one of them.
Los Angeles needs to walk the fine line between contending and also building for the post-Stafford era.
