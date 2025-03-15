Insider Can’t Understand Why 49ers Are Favored to Win Division Over Rams
From the weird facts department, courtesy of NFL analyst Gregg Rosenthal: As of Friday afternoon, the Steelers and Giants reportedly have been reduced to waiting for an answer from a quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, the Jets didn’t want.
Here’s another, courtesy of NFL insider Frank Schwab: The San Francisco 49ers are currently favored to win their division. In discussing his free-agent grades Friday on Yahoo’s Inside Coverage podcast, Schwab said he’s dumbfounded by those odds because he really likes what the Rams have done this offseason.
At the top of that list was restructuring Matthew Stafford’s contract, eliminating all doubts about their franchise quarterback’s future. Stafford, who reportedly had a contract in place with the Giants prior to a trade, could be the reason New York winds up starting a rookie quarterback this season. Returning to the Rams was the first domino to fall in a wide-ranging quarterback carousel.
That’s ancient history to the Rams now. Since securing Stafford, the Rams worked hard to land him a dangerous new target, Davante Adams. Los Angeles also re-signed left tackle Alaric Jackson to keep Stafford’s starting offensive line in place, not to mention improving their already stout defensive front.
“They still have some issues, but look at the rest of the division,” Schwab said Friday. “Over at Bet MGM, the 49ers are favored to win the NFC West and I don't see how right now. They didn't win the NFC West last year, the Rams did, and I think the 49ers have taken a pretty big step back.”
That step back, according to Schwab, is because the team needs to lock down quarterback Brock Purdy on a long-term contract extension. As a result, the 49ers aren’t any better than their 6-11 finish in 2024.
This offseason, San Francisco has traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel, released fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive end Leonard Floyd and defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins. Seven other players have left in free agency: linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, cornerback Charvarius Ward, guard Aaron Banks, left tackle Jaylon Moore, running back Elijah Mitchell and quarterback Josh Dobbs.
Schwab and his podcast partners, Charles Robinson and Jason Fitz, recorded the podcast before Cooper Kupp signed with the Seahawks Friday night. But Schwab said he thinks the Rams have separated themselves from their NFC West rivals, including the Seahawks and new quarterback Sam Darnold.
“I don't think the Seahawks are better without DK Metcalf,” Schwab said. “Maybe Sam Darnold is a huge upgrade over Geno Smith; I don't think we can safely say that for sure. So, I view the Rams as being a Super Bowl contender right now, not just a division contender.
“Let's not forget, they almost beat Philly in Philly. They were the only ones to scare that team. And I think the Rams are better than they were last year, and the rest of the NFC West is worse.”
