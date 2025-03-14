Poona Ford Addition Leaves Rams Content To Allow DT To Leave in Free Agency
Unrestricted free agent Poona Ford didn’t have to call a moving company this week. He’ll continue to play in SoFi Stadium this season, simply swapping locker rooms at the facility. And that’s why the Rams were content to allow one of their front-line defenders to sign with another team.
Nose tackle Neville Gallimore late Wednesday night reached agreement with the Colts on a one-year contract. Gallimore, 28, spent just one season with the Rams although he was dominant in the playoffs for Los Angeles. Gallimore was the second Rams starter to depart in free agency on Wednesday, along with leading tackler Christian Rozeboom.
Most will remember Gallimore for his safety in the Rams’ near-upset at Philadelphia. On a snowy field in the divisional playoffs, after punter Ethan Evans pinned the Eagles at their own 4-yard line late in the third quarter, Gallimore collapsed the pocket and sacked Jalen Hurts in the end zone for two points. The play cut the Eagles’ lead to 16-15.
Gallimore also posted a 1½ sacks the week before in the wild-card win over Minnesota, when the Rams matched the NFL’s single-game postseason record with nine sacks. The veteran nose tackle didn’t register a sack during his 14 games and four starts during the regular season with the Rams.
A 6-2, 315-pound veteran from Canada, Gallimore spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys before signing with the Rams last March. Neck and shoulder injuries forced him onto the inactive list for three Rams games in 2024.
Ford is slightly smaller at 5-11 and 310 pounds, but proved more productive and durable last season for the Chargers. A bowling-ball nose tackle who figures to fit perfectly in the center of the Rams’ defensive line, Ford started all 17 games for the Chargers last year, posting career bests in pass deflections (five). He also tied career highs with three sacks and eight tackles for loss, and registered his first NFL interception.
The Rams, who signed Ford to a three-year, $30 million contract, figure to use him to get more production out of their defensive-line rotation. Unlike other teams, the Rams didn’t consistently rotate fresh linemen into their defensive huddles last year. Fifth-round selection Brennan Jackson played just seven games, spending the majority of the year as a healthy inactive.
More of a rotation also figures to benefit Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske, allowing Chris Shula to better conserve their focus and energy in third-and-long situations.
