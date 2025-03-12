BREAKING: Rams' Stafford Reacts to 2025 Offseason Whirlwind
On Bourbon Street last month, Matthew Stafford’s name was a popular topic before Super Bowl LIX.
In fact, rumors of Stafford under center in another team’s uniform commanded the NFL newscycle and hamstrung quarterback plans around the league until Stafford and Rams nudged the domino into a restructured contract Feb. 28. Not surprisingly, in his first comments since the new deal, Stafford said he’s happy with the conclusion.
"A little nerve-wracking there for a little bit,” Stafford told Jason and Travis Kelce on Wednesday’s edition of the New Heights podcast. “Just trying to figure out what was going to go down, but happy to be back wearing Rams colors, playing at SoFi, doing the thing."
Perhaps the most newsworthy item Stafford mentioned was that while he’s committed to the Rams 2025, he’s not as sure what the future holds after this season.
"I think in the end, I know that they wanted me back,” he said. “I wanted to be back. We just had to figure that out and get to that point. We did and I'm sure as hell happy that I'm going to be here for at least another year and hopefully some after that."
After that, 2026, depends largely on what the Rams are able to get out of Stafford’s newest offensive weapon in 2025, wide receiver Davante Adams. Stafford said the Rams kept their word they gave him “at the 11th hour” before kicking off last season and revisited contract negotiations last month.
Insider Dianna Russini reported last month that the Giants and Raiders discussed deals with Stafford's agent in the range of $90 to $100 million over two years, and the quarterback’s restructured contract is believed to have landed in the same range.
The New York Post reported last month that Stafford was the Giants’ first choice at the game’s most important position and even agreed to terms on a contract. The Rams and Giants would’ve also needed to have agreed to compensation on a trade for Stafford.
It’s ancient history now. Stafford is back with Sean McVay in Los Angeles.
And in addition to Adams and Stafford’s bump in pay, he’ll also see Puka Nacua in a different uniform number, and Cooper Kupp in a different uniform. Stafford’s top target over the last two years, Nacua agreed Wednesday to give Adams his former number, 17, in exchange for Nacua’s college number, 12.
