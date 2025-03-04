Is Bringing Back Veteran the Right Move for the Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams announced that veteran tight end Tyler Higbee will be returning to the team for the 2025 season. After a long tenure with the franchise, the tight end returns home, but is that what's best for business?
Higbee returned to the field after recovering from knee and shoulder surgery for the majority of the 2024 campaign. When he returned, the veteran tight end played in three games, bringing in eight receptions that went for 66 yards, while also scoring two touchdowns.
While Higbee's presence was missed, a large question mark hangs over his head for what he will be able to do for the franchise in 2025. At 32 years old, injuries, especially those to the lower half, could impact that performance Higbee brings to Los Angeles' football team.
2025 will be the final year on Higbee's deal, as he is set to earn $4.5 million in base salary, per Spotrac.com. Given the lack of time on the field last season, it poses concern for what Higbee has left in the tank.
Last season, the Rams ran a majority of their plays with tight end Colby Parkinson with touches from Hunter Long in the mix as well. Parkinson brought in a career high 30 receptions in 17 games of action, earning himself 294 receiving yards and scoring one touchdown.
The duo is expected to be utilized once more in 2025, with Higbee getting a majority of the starts. Now with the retainment of quarterback Matthew Stafford under their belt, the Rams will further prioritize offseason needs before thinking too far ahead.
Higbee has been able to build himself from the ground up since breaking into the National Football League. Originally taken in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Higbee has proved that he was more than what other teams thought he was back in 2016.
Hopefully the confidence will return to Higbee as he gears up to compete in a full season for the first time since the 2022 campaign. Head coach Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams coaching staff will need to keep an eye on Higbee; returning from multiple surgeries can be no easy feat, especially in the world of football.
