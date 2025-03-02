Rams' Matthew Stafford On Brink Of More History in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams made sure they retained their guy in quarterback Matthew Stafford, after a feel out process from other teams before returning to LA for 2025. Now that the Rams have Stafford locked up for another year, his Hall of Fame career has another step forward to take in 2025.
Stafford is no doubt a future Hall of Fame candidate, but what some average NFL fans might not know is how important to the game of football Stafford has been over the years. As he now readies himself for Year 17, another accolade could be on the way for number nine.
Going into 2025, Stafford has 59,809 passing yards throughout his historic career, which ranks him in spot 10 in the Top 10 passing yards in National Football League history. But number the number 10 has not been Stafford's 411 since breaking into the league.
Stafford has the chance to tie and or pass the number nine rank in NFL history in passing yards, being Dan Marino. Marino finished his playing career with 61,361 passing yards. Meaning, that once Stafford hits 60,000 passing yards, which he will, Marino is next on the list for players Stafford has the chance to pass.
Stafford only needs 191 passing yards to reach the history 60K passing yard mark, a number only a handful have ever been able to do. In order for Stafford to pass Marino on the Top 10 list, the Rams quarterback will need to secure himself 1,553 passing yards on the season.
1,553 passing yards is no problem for Stafford, given when he is healthy he has never finished under 2,000 passing yards on any season he has played. In fact, throughout his career, Stafford is averaging 3,738 passing yards a year.
That being said, if all goes well for the Rams this season, especially Stafford, he could climb past the number nine slot and flirt with spot number eight in the Top 10. That spot is being held by Atlanta Falcon legend Matt Ryan, who finished his career with 62,792 passing yards.
If the averages tell us anything, Stafford could see his name climb up the ranks in 2025 to further cement himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL.
