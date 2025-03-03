Rams Show Heavy Interest in Drafting a Tight End
The Los Angeles Rams have conducted some pre-draft meetings with some prospects at the NFL combine. One of these players may be who they select with the 26th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
It's clear by looking at these players that the Rams are looking to add another weapon to their offense via the draft. They'll trade Cooper Kupp this off-season, so they could be looking for someone to replace him. Alternatively, they could be looking for their tight end of the future.
Based on the number of tight ends they've had meetings with, it's safe to assume they are looking for someone they can rely on in that position. I've published an article where I discuss a mock draft in which the Rams trade up to get Colston Loveland.
While Tyler Warren would be amazing for Los Angeles, I highly doubt he falls all the way to 26. It's possible that the Rams will try and trade up for him, but they've interviewed so many prospects that unless they've fallen in love with him, it's unlikely.
From the players they've interviewed at the tight end position, that leaves them with Mason Taylor from LSU, Gunnar Helm from Texas, and Moliki Matavao from UCLA. All three of them are solid prospects, and one of them will definitely be available by the time the Rams are up.
Of those three, I think the most intriguing prospect for them is Helm. He's coming off of the best year in his collegiate career at a very successful college program. He caught the ball 60 times for 786 yards and seven touchdowns, all career highs for him at the University of Texas.
If they don't want to use their first-round pick on a tight end, I believe someone that'd be available in the third round is Matavao. They'd be keeping him local by drafting him to a team in Los Angeles, and he performed admirably at the combine.
Last year, he had 506 yards and two touchdowns. Both Matavao and Helm spent all four years in college, while Taylor declared for the draft as a junior. For the LSU Tigers last year, he had 546 yards and two touchdowns. One of these players may be the Rams' tight end for many years to come.
