Is it Time for Rams to Officially Part Ways With Troy Reeder?
The Los Angeles Rams defense ranked 17th among the rest of the National Football League in average points allowed per game with 22.7. After the defense's rocky start to the season, the Rams as a whole figured things out when it counted the most, especially the defense.
However, one part of the defense that got over looked this past season was linebacker Troy Reeder. It is easy to forget that Reeder was among the Rams defense this past season, given he only played in six games and did not return to the field after suffering an injury on October 20 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The franchise must have a soft spot for Reeder, as they signed him as an undrafted free agent to begin his career. Reeder would spend his first three seasons with the Rams before heading to the Los Angeles Chargers for one season in 2022. After the one season with the Chargers, Reeder found his way back to the Rams franchise in 2023.
Reeder began his playing career off on the right foot, as in his first three seasons in Los Angeles he collected 230 total tackles, 137 of them being solos, with five quarterback sacks, 10.5 stuffs and even hauled in two interceptions.
The Rams got a boat load of production over the first three years of his playing career. Reeder however saw his playing production decrease dramatically when he joined the Chargers. Following his career season in 2021 with the Rams, where he dropped a career high 91 total tackles, he was only able to drop 11 in 17 games as a member of the Chargers organization.
After he returned to the Rams, his playing style has just not seemed the same. He did play in a full season with the franchise in 2023, but recorded the worst numbers up to that point when wearing a Rams uniform. And after only playing in six games for the club in 2024, and the rise of the youth, Reeder's days in LA could officially be coming to a close.
Set to hit free agency, it might better suit the organization to let the linebacker walk in free agency while focusing on bringing in players that contributed more this past season. Reeder, 30, might still have some left in the tank, but it seems as though his career will continue elsewhere.
