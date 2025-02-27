Rams Looking For More of the Same From Bobby Brown
The Los Angeles Rams defense caught headlines in their massive win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. While casual fans saw the Rams defense impress, it was just more of what Ram fans have been used to all season long.
While Los Angeles possess the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year award in Jared Verse, one underrated defender that deserves his flowers for last season's production is defensive tackle Bobby Brown III.
Brown has been with the franchise since getting selected in the fourth round out of Texas A&M in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since breaking into the league, Brown has been used limitedly, but his last two seasons really saw massive improvements that the defense needed.
In his first two seasons in the league, Brown collected nine total tackles in 19 games played. Since the 2023 season, Brown has played in 30 games for Los Angeles, collecting 75 total tackles, 32 being solos, had one pass defended and 13 stuffs.
2024 was the best year for Brown in the statistics category, but primarily in the form of his health. Playing in a full 17 games for the first time in his career, the Rams organization may have finally gotten what they were hoping they'd get from him after taking him in the draft.
Brown is set to hit free agency this spring, and the case could be made to retain him in Los Angeles rather than letting him walk. After the Rams organization lost James Gladstone to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the scouting department might not be able to pull gems out of the NFL Draft as they have been most recently.
Still only 24 years old, the Rams could easily use Brown on the team while he continues to mold into the player he expects himself to be. The six foot four, 324 pounder is an intimidating specimen when he joins the other players on the defensive line. Wouldn't you want to keep that type of presence?
The Rams defense is still very youthful, and it may better suit them to keep the band together before free agency starts calling them away. With the offensive plans still up in the air, its important that the organization retains players they feel necessary for the future.
