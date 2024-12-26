Is Rams' Parkinson the TE of the Future?
The Los Angeles Rams got their main tight end back in Tyler Higbee this past week in Week 16, after his long tenure on the injured list. Showcasing his immediate impact on the Ram's offense, scoring a touchdown, and having a beautiful moment with his teammates in the end zone, Higbee is back just when they need him to be.
Though during Higbee's injury recovery, tight end Colby Parkinson slid into the role and did not disappoint. The Rams signed Parkinson to a three-year $22.5 million deal in the offseason, and in the games he has played already for LA, Parkinson could solidify his role in Los Angeles.
On the season, Parkinson has played in all 15 games for the Rams, has 29 receptions in 47 targets, and has recorded 288 receiving yards. Averaging 9.9 yards per reception, Parkinson has been a nice piece for the Rams to compliment the three wide receivers in Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, and Demarcus Robinson.
While Higbee has been dealing with injury issues in his career, and father time may catch up to him, would the Rams feel comfortable having Parkinson filling in as the starting tight end for the future when Higbee decides to hang up the cleats?
Parkinson has proven to be an asset on both teams he has played for. In the first four seasons of his career, Parkinson was solid for the Rams divisional rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. In his tenure with Seattle, Parkinson put up 618 receiving yards, averaging 154.5 yards each year. He also gained four touchdowns in his time with the Seahawks.
Though originally added as a depth piece, Parkinson begs the conversation to be had about the future of the Rams at the tight end position. While they could land a stud in the draft, or sign an established star, they may realize that they have a diamond in the rough already signed.
Parkinson's best games this season came when their wide receiver options were limited. Since the bye week, Parkinson has averaged one reception per game and has put up 123 yards, averaging 12.3 a game.
While Higbee is under Rams team control until the 2026 season, the Rams may have to keep a close eye on the developments of Parkinson in the chances he does get. He very well could be the answer for the tight end position until another young star comes through the Rams organization.
