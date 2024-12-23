The Play that Announced Rams' Tyler Higbee's Return to the Gridiron
The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a 19-9 win against the New York Jets on Sunday, a necessary step for the team as they continue their journey to clinch a playoff berth.
The match was one that required some stepping up from some of the Rams’ biggest stars and hidden gems — one in particular being veteran tight end Tyler Higbee, who made his season debut against the Jets after almost a year of not being able to play.
Despite being in his first game back from an ACL and MCL injury, Higbee made one of the biggest plays of the game with an 11-yard reception that gave the Rams their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter and changed the team’s luck for the rest of the game.
The fact that Stafford and the Rams had not executed the play during a game with Higbee at all this season was not a deterrent. According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, the play was one that Higbee usually would execute successfully, and today was no exception.
“It was a play that we liked, and it’s really a play that he’s been really good at … he’s been the guy that has really made that play really good for our offense over the last handful of years, but it was just great for him to be able to do that,” said McVay.
The tight end’s first touchdown after 11 months was one that made Rams players, coaches and fans alike emotional, especially those who saw Higbee go through his process of recovery.
“I’m not a big crier, but [the support] is special and [I] did get a little emotional. Just before the game, my wife put together a montage of some clips of me being injured and going through the rehab process and that was special. It’s emotional seeing those guys, and the love and support is very humbling,” said Higbee.
The Rams’ sideline erupted in celebration after the touchdown, painting the picture of how special the moment was for Higbee and the team.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been on a sideline that was more excited … and I mean that’s a testament to Higbee,” said Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, via the Los Angeles Times.
McVay echoed this: “it’s excited as I’ve ever seen the team for a guy to be able to do what he did, and it’s been a really long journey back.”
The team is ecstatic to have Higbee back, and his performance today is a clear indicator why.
“There [were] a lot of guys who were so excited for him because of what he means for them as a teammate, but more importantly, as a human being, and he happens to also be a stud on the football field,” said McVay.
Higbee walked away from MetLife Stadium with the game ball for his amazing finish.
“He epitomizes everything that’s right about this team — mentally tough, physically tough, resilient, can respond to different types of things — I love him, and it was a really cool moment today,” McVay finished.
