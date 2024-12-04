Is Rams' Stafford the Best Quarterback in the NFC West?
The NFC West race is one of, if not the closest, divisional races in the NFL heading into Week 14. With first place being bounced around by the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams are not far behind or forgotten about in the conversation of taking the divisional victory.
The NFC West is filled with star quarterbacks, from Seattle's Geno Smith to a veteran aging like fine wine in Rams' Matthew Stafford, all have their claim to fame. But who is the best quarterback in the NFC West?
Matthew Stafford enters Week 14 ranked seventh in quarterback passing yards this season, with 2,983 yards in 12 games played. Stafford's yards per game jumped up after his performance against the New Orleans Saints, now averaging 248.6 yards per game.
Though Stafford has cracked the Top 10, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith cracks the top three in the passing yards category. Smith has thrown for 3,421 yards this season, averaging 270.1 yards per game.
Though both Stafford and Smith rank high in average yards per game and total yards on the season, it is San Fransisco's quarterback who brings in the best quarterback passer rating among the four teams in the division.
Brock Purdy, 49ers quarterback, ranks 14th in quarterback passing rate with 94.8, but Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Stafford are right behind him. Murray ranks 15th with a 94.8 rating, Stafford ranks 16th with a 94.2 rating, and Smith ranks 19th with an 88.9 rating.
The four quarterbacks have all proven to be a part of the Top 20 quarterback conversation, if not the Top 10. Stafford has thrown the most touchdowns this season of the four quarterbacks with 17, landing him a Top 10 spot among quarterbacks. Smith, Murray, and Purdy have all thrown 13, ranking them in a 19th-place tie.
All four bring their own strengths to the division and the league in their game, and with the NFC West division coming down to the wire in the final weeks of the season, all can be in the conversation for that number one spot.
As it sits right now, the Seattle Seahawks sit in first place with a 7-5 record, the Rams and Cardinals sit in a second-place tie, both with a 6-6 record, and the 49ers bring in the rear, with a 5-7 record going into Week 14.
