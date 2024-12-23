Rams Veteran Cooper Kupp Passing the Game on to Younger WRs
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has registered nearly 8,000 receiving yards during his eight seasons in the National Football League. He has established himself as one of the better wide receivers in the league over that span.
Kupp is not only one of the better wide receivers in the NFL, he is also arguably the best wide receiver on the Rams' offense. His absence earlier in the season undoubtedly handicapped quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense.
However, since returning, Kupp and the Rams' offense has resumed their prior success together, as the Rams continue to make a push towards an NFC West title and a playoff berth.
Kupp's invaluable experience has been a massive asset to the Rams on the field over the years, but it has also helped the Rams off the field. The veteran wide receiver has begun passing on some of the knowledge he has gained over nearly a decade in the NFL, to younger players on the team.
"I think one, kudos to the front office and [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] and the guys for bringing certain people here that think about that stuff," Kupp said. "I think one of the things that I said about Puka [Nacua] right off the bat was that he understands football and he's asking the right questions and that goes a long way.
"When there’s an initial understanding and desire to want to know what we're doing and the intent behind things, that makes it all much easier. We've had guys in the building before and it's been like, 'Hey, there’s not an intent,' and it's kind of, 'Hey, you're doing this' and it's like, 'Okay, he'll do that,' but not understand the intent behind it. When you can play things off of each other, obviously I think it makes you that much better. It's not so much me as it is just the guys that we bring into this room."
The next three weeks will be critical for the Rams' playoff hopes. Stafford, Kupp and the rest of the Rams offense must be prepared for what is to come.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again