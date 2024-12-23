The Rams Are Getting Healthy at the Right Time
The Los Angeles Rams started the season as one of the most injury-riddled teams in the National Football League. The Rams lost numerous critical players within the first few weeks of each other, including wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.
However, those two critical injuries were just two of many injuries that were holding the Rams back to start the season. The Rams' 1-4 start to the season was largely due to the injuries the team sustained.
Los Angeles bounced back from their difficult start after many of their injured players returned to the lineup. The Rams rattled off multiple winning streaks to place themselves in first place of the NFC West with two weeks remaining.
With the Rams' injury report becoming lighter by the week, Rams head coach Sean McVay is grateful.
"Well, it's different than what we had a lot earlier in the year so you don't take it for granted," McVay said. "I do think, like we've talked about throughout the course of the year, some of the continuity that we've been able to establish or a lot of the young guys being able to accumulate that experience has been so beneficial for us. They’ve put themselves in a position to be able to play meaningful football in the month of December, which is all you can really ask for and what you want.
"Now, there are still three games left. All we can play is this one game, finish up today the right way, and be ready to go on Sunday against a team that's playing really well. Their record is not in the least bit reflective of what a quality football team this is, what a quality coaching staff they have in regards to the problems they present, the schemes, and the way they put guys in the right spots.
"We're excited about it, but it is great to be able to have these guys healthy. I think [Vice President of Sports Health and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and his staff, and then the players being as conscientious as they can and trying to avoid that stuff has been great."
