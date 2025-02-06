Is Trading Cooper Kupp the Wrong Decision for Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams gave it their all for another chance at making it to the Super Bowl, but came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles. If the tables were turned and the Rams were headlining another Super Bowl, safe to say this Cooper Kupp trade announcement would not have happened.
But we live in reality, and it is happening. From once believing that Kupp would be a Ram for life after the contract extension following his MVP performance in the Super Bowl, Kupp's days in LA are numbered. With the Rams trading away Kupp, is this the start of the end?
Kupp has been around the youthfulness the Rams had in 2024, serving as a secondary wide receiver to Puka Nacua, who took his game to different heights in his 2024 campaign. Nacua proves enough to the front office to make him the future, and with him as the future, they have to move on from the past.
Kupp hasn't played a full season since 2021, however, he still excels on the field when he is healthy. After sitting second in the receiving yards rankings for the team, the franchise believes it is best to move on from Kupp given they haven't returned to the promise land since 2021.
It may be difficult for the Rams and another team to come to a trade agreement, given Kupp's hefty contract and his production decrease. Sure, Kupp is not a No.1 wide receiver any longer, but just because he isn't doesn't seem to be the reason to move on from him.
The Rams must be eyeing a piece in the 2025 NFL Draft they believe will impact the team for the future, or they could be trying to create more spending money by dropping his contract. Best case scenario for Kupp is that the trade falls through, worst case is he gets cut.
LA has some young pieces on offense to build around, however it will seem off seeing Kupp wearing a different uniform in 2025, given the expectations of his Rams career. At the end of the day, football comes down to business, and the Rams believe it is best for business to part ways. For now.
