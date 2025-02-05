NFL Analyst Gives the Teams that Best Fit Rams WR Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come. The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
The Rams offense will look a little bit different next season. With contracts talks on their way many players have unknowns with the franchise.
One player that we know will be on the move this offseason is veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
Kupp posted earlier this week on his Instagram that the Rams are looking to trade him, and it is a decision he does not agree with.
Kupp also said that he is working with the Rams to find the best fit for not only himself but his family as well. Kupp is coming off a down year in his standard, but he still has a lot of things he wants to prove and can play at a high level.
NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky gave his take on which teams are a fit for Kupp next season.
"The Houston Texans, the Cincinnati Bengals, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Denver Broncos," said Orlovsky. "I do not believe he is 2021 Cooper Kupp Triple Crown winning anymore but I think he is good enough to be a really good number two, 70-80 catches guy."
"If you are the Houston Texans, you do not know what Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell's future is yet. Your offensive coordinator just came from Los Angeles. You need someone opposite of Nico Collins. If you are Cincinnati and you are unable to resign Tee Higgins, then you pair him up with Ja'Marr Chase. If you are San Francisco you do not know what Brandon Aiyuk going to be for next season. You got Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. You got a proven guy at the wide receiver spot. And in Denver with Sean Payton and Bo Nix. I love the way he can get used to their offense. He will have a market because he can still play."
