Social Media Reacts to Cooper Kupp Trade News
The news that longtime Rams fans did not want to happen has come. The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly informed former Super Bowl MVP and star wide receiver Cooper Kupp they will be looking to trade him this offseason.
There must be something in the air over in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Lakers traded Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic in what blew up social media across the world of the NBA. Social media has spoken surrounding Kupp's trade news themselves.
The move has caused mixed emotions across social media platforms. Obviously, LA Rams fans are shocked by the move, considering they believed that Kupp would be a Ram for life. The other fanbases have taken to social media to discuss what teams fit for Kupp.
The Rams would love to trade Kupp this offseason but it could be difficult. Kupp hasn't played in a full season since 2021, and over the last two years, he has played 12 games in each. Puka Nacua has skyrocketed into the No.1 wide receiver role, but trading Kupp away would just take away an asset for Los Angeles.
With Matthew Stafford announcing he plans on playing for the Rams in 2025, the Rams cannot let certain free agents slip away. With the want of trading Kupp on the table, Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell could both return to LA instead of just the one of them, especially if Kupp's contract is off the check books.
That is the other difficult portion in trading Kupp, his contract. The veteran has a healthy contract that he signed with the franchise, and in 2025 Kupp is set to make $20 million. The Rams could make a move to bolster their chances in the draft considering they hold a late round pick.
The Rams hero himself posted that he is not happy with the trade idea, but at the end of the day, the NFL is a business. If the Rams want to move forward, multiple years removed from their Super Bowl victory, the Kupp trade seems most doable when looking at the rest of the roster areas.
