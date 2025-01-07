Ja'Marr Chase Joins Rams' Cooper Kupp As Members of the Triple Crown Club
During the 2021 season, the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp dominated opposing secondaries during a historic run for the Eastern Washington pass-catcher.
Not only was he given the NFL's highest honor for an offensive player, he won the Triple Crown, Super Bowl LVI, and was named Super Bowl MVP after his game-winning touchdown.
Being a Triple Crown pass catcher is not easy. Being a Triple Crown winner in the pass-happy era of the NFL is nearly impossible. To win the crown, a player must be the league leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, a feat only accomplished by 13 players in NFL history and only done six times in the Super Bowl era.
Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase etched his name in the record books after a historically dominant run. Kupp took to social media to congratulate Chase on his achievement.
Chase joins Kupp, Steve Smith Sr, Sterling Sharpe, Jerry Rice, and Lance Alworth as the winners from the modern era. Both Rice and Alworth are in the Hall of Fame while Sharpe and Smith Sr have been finalists. Both Kupp and Chase are likely to be finalists at the very least once their careers come to an end.
Out of all the Triple Crown winners, Chase is tied for first with touchdowns scored during said player's winning season while Kupp remains the king in receptions and receiving yards, hauling in 18 more receptions and 239 more yards than the current winner. Chase is second in those categories.
What makes Kupp's 2021 campaign so impressive isn't just the numbers he put up in the regular season but also what he did in the playoffs as well. Kupp had an NFL record 33 catches for 478 yards and six touchdowns. Unfortunately for NFL fans, Chase, who is a notoriously dominant postseason performer will not get to build on his excellent campaign as his team did not qualify for the playoffs.
Chase's achievement also serves as a reminder that Kupp was robbed of the MVP award. Aaron Rodgers took home the honor, and while he was excellent that season, his numbers slightly decreased from his 2020 MVP season, while Kupp had nearly 2,000 yards by himself.
Kupp did have the last laugh, ending his year as a champion while Rodgers suffered an early exit in the divisional round. Kupp also joined Elroy Hirsch as the only Rams to win the Triple Crown. Hirsch also won a championship during his league-leading season.
