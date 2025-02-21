Jeremiah: Stafford’s Future Has Other Teams ‘Intrigued’
Reporters and fans aren’t the only ones talking about Matthew Stafford in another uniform next season. According to draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, Stafford’s future also is top of mind in NFL front offices.
“There’s been a lot of chatter in talking to guys around the league,” Jeremiah said Thursday on a call with reporters. “The Stafford stuff, I mean, I don't know if there's legs to it, but I know that it has a lot of people in personnel departments and general managers intrigued and seeing what's going to transpire there with him and the Rams.”
Jeremiah said the simple fact that the Rams haven’t extinguished the rumors leaves the door for a trade wide open. And that’s why in his latest mock draft, Jeremiah has the New York Giants landing Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, “a dynamic, two-way player,” with the No. 3 overall choice.
“When I looked at the Giants and you look at head coach and general manager, there's some pressure there. You need to get this thing going, especially after the team in your division just won the Super Bowl.
“I looked at that, and I'm sitting here thinking, ‘Man, you talk about turning around some excitement there in that market, and you trot out there Week 1 and you have Matthew Stafford throwing the ball to Malik Nabers and looking at Travis Hunter on the opposite side of the ball.”
Dealing Stafford could return a bounty of valuable picks. That’s attractive because Los Angeles enters the draft with only six selections, although they’re expected to gain a special third-round compensatory choice for losing Raheem Morris to the Falcons. But why stop at Stafford, Jeremiah said.
“Is Cooper Kupp part of that? Is that a package deal with him and Stafford? So, that was my mind; that was kind of where I was going in my fantasyland as we got to that mock draft.”
And if the Rams and Stafford can’t come to terms on a new contract, leading to a trade, the team might tap the other New York team for his replacement. Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is looking for his next home and insider Adam Schefter said this week that Rodgers makes sense in Sean McVay’s culture.
