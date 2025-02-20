Why Analyst Thinks Aaron Rodgers Would Thrive in Sean McVay’s Rams System
Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is a square peg. And while the NFL has plenty of round holes, Adam Schefter said Tuesday Rodgers would thrive in Sean McVay’s system if the Rams aren’t able to move forward with Matthew Stafford.
“If, if the Rams couldn't get a deal done with Stafford,” Schefter said on the , “if they decided to trade him, a lot of ifs involved, then Aaron Rogers in my mind would be thrilled with the idea of going to Los Angeles. And the Rams could probably get him at a lower cost than it would be for Matthew Stafford.”
The cost for Rodgers would be donning a helmet of humility. For starters, Rodgers is more than two years older than McVay.
Rodgers came to life in the second half of last season and wound up passing for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns. And in addition to reservations in Canton, Rodgers has four MVP trophies and a Super Bowl ring. He certainly wouldn’t carry the influence he had with the Jets but, as ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said Wednesday morning on Get Up, that’s a good thing in a marriage with McVay.
“He needs a coach who's going to say, ‘Hey, listen, you're not going to bring in your coordinator, you're not going to bring in your wide receivers, you're not going to run the plays you want to run,” said Riddick, a former NFL player and scout who interviewed for the Jets’ GM vacancy last month.
“So, Sean McVay is as trusted a head coach and play-caller as there is in the NFL. He's a proven winner. He's a magnetic personality. He's a proven team builder, a proven head coach. … We've seen what Sean's system can do. Heavy run-play-action under-center type of system, which I think Aaron would absolutely tear it up in.”
Tearing up the league in McVay’s system is something Stafford and Jared Goff did while leading the Rams to Super Bowl berths. Maybe Rodgers in a Rams uniform isn’t as far-fetched as some believe. After all, John Elway and Peyton Manning retired after winning Super Bowls in systems that complemented their aging skillsets – along with phenomenal defenses.
“If he'll go to a place like L.A.,” Riddick concluded, “I think you'd see him have one of the best seasons of his career.”
