This Rams' Defender is on the Rise
The Los Angeles Rams have all the tools necessary on the offensive and defensive side of the ball to make a deep playoff push this season. Players like defensive tackle Kobie Turner should boost the Rams' defense.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network recently ranked Turner as the 50th-best player in the league
"Kobie Turner has solidified himself as a cornerstone of the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive line in the post-Aaron Donald era. Playing in all 17 regular-season games, Turner recorded 62 tackles, including 35 solo, 8.0 sacks, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble," Austin said.
"Turner recorded 47 defensive stops, the most by an NFL defensive tackle last season. He also had 54 total pressures (tied for seventh in NFL) and a 11% pressure rate (16th). He has a knack for getting off the ball quickly and being in the right place at the right time.
"Turner has looked impressive in his first two seasons with the Rams. Surrounded by other promising young talents like Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Byron Young, Turner will be part of a formidable defensive front for years to come."
Turner has gradually developed since joining the Rams. Earlier this offseason, Turner explained how his preparation has changed since transitioning to the National Football League.
"It really hasn't all that much. If anything, being able to have a certain knowledge of how things work gives me the freedom to go and try to incorporate new things into my routine. I kind of know how OTAs work. I have a knowledge base of the defense, and I basically have a PhD in our defense right now. With that knowledge now I'm not spending this time during OTAs studying the playbook so that opens up more time for me to go and do certain things to get my body turned back over. I think that would be the one way that things changed.
Also, just having a knowledge of having played two seasons and having my snap count be a lot higher this past year than it was in my first year, the knowledge of what it takes and the toll that it's going to take on my body and how I can prepare my body to be right. There are still the finer details that I have to continue to hone in on and that I have to remind myself about, but then it's how do I use this extra time that I have?
"And how do I use this knowledge of, 'Okay, this is what my body's going to be put through to be able to put myself in the best position to be able to feel the best that I felt in my entire life going into [training] camp and going into the season?’ I think those are really the only ways that things change but from a mentality aspect, nothing else changes. It's still the same preparation. It's still the same work."
