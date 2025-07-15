The Rams' Most Critical Player Aside from Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to be one of the last teams standing at the end of the upcoming season. However, they will need several players to step up and have productive seasons.
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently listed the most critical non-quarterback on every team in the National Football League. It is far from shocking who Dubin selected as the Rams' most crucial non-QB.
"There's a reason we identified Davante Adams to the Rams as a potential fit before free agency even opened. We know what it looks like when Matthew Stafford has two elite wide receivers to work with, and despite his advancing age, Adams remains elite. He also brings more inside-outside versatility to the offense than did his predecessor, Cooper Kupp," Dubin said.
"He somehow gives L.A.'s offense an even higher ceiling if he can maintain a similar level of play to where he has been for the last few years."
Earlier this offseason, Stafford explained that he and Adams have already begun working together off the field to improve their on-field connection. The Rams' success this season will largely depend on the ability of Stafford and Adams to play well together.
“Yeah, I was texting with him late last week a little bit and just saying, ‘Hey man, you're a great player because of your skillset and I'm going to continue to work and watch… whether that's watching live after I throw and then go back and rewatch and make sure what I was seeing and feeling at that moment was real.' Then we just talk about it too, right, after every single set, it feels like we're over there talking about, ‘Hey, this is kind of how I'm thinking that I'm going to come out of this or feel that,’ and it's just constant dialogue," Stafford said.
"Honestly, those are the best relationships I've had with the receivers, and the most success that I've had is guys that want to talk to you on what they felt, what they were doing. I can also say, ‘Hey, this is what it looks like from my angle and go from there. But he definitely has that feeling, he has that understanding, and that's a huge positive.”
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!