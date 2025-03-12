Kupp Could Go from One Positive Situation to Another
The Los Angeles Rams continue to add and subtract from their roster in hopes of improving this offseason. However, not all of those decisions have been easy. Los Angeles' front office must work diligently to continue finding ways to improve the team over the offseason.
Ayrton Ostly of USA TODAY listed the teams he felt would be a good fit for Kupp. He believes the veteran would fit well with the Baltimore Ravens, as his skill set matches their system. Kupp will have plenty of suitors but few will be as much of a competitor as Balitmore.
"The Ravens haven't made any major moves in free agency besides retaining left tackle Ronnie Stanley. That deal took up most of the cap space they had left, and they're likely shopping on low-cost veteran deals at this point," Ostly said.
"Baltimore had one of the best offenses in the NFL last year, but another proven piece in the passing game could only help the team get over the hump against the likes of Buffalo and Kansas City. Kupp could operate in the slot alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman to give quarterback Lamar Jackson another option in the passing game. The Ravens made a similar move by signing former Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of the 2023 NFL season, so this would not be an unprecedented move.""
Ostly also believes the Ravens could face some competition from the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is especially true since the Steelers just added D.K. Metcalf via a trade. Kupp could join the Steelers and make an immediate impact as opposing teams worry about the other WRs.
"Pittsburgh made the move to trade for Metcalf and gave him a big contract. There's still uncertainty at quarterback but the franchise is making a push to contend in 2025. There are just four wide receivers on the active roster at the time of publishing: Metcalf, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, and Roman Wilson. Metcalf and Pickens can stay on the outside and let Kupp work from the slot. Combined with a rising offensive line, that trio could make for a solid landing spot for a veteran or rookie quarterback," Ostly said.
