Will Rams' WR Unit Be Top-5 in 2025?
After adding former New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams, the Los Angeles Rams are in the midst of change this offseason. Los Angeles is wheeling and dealing, getting rid of players they no longer need and adding players they believe can get them over the hump.
The Rams are surrounding Stafford with plenty of talent. Adams' former teammate James Jones believes the Rams' group that consists of Adams, Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson is arguably one of the best groups of wide receivers in the league.
Although Jones has his obvious biases in favor of his former teammate, he is not far off base. According to Pro Football Focus, at one point, Kupp and Nacua statistically were arguably the best receiver tandem in the league.
Adams and Nacua is an upgrade from Kupp and Nacua, giving Jones a legitimate reason to feel the way he does. Other than a couple of other teams, few teams, if any, can argue they have a deeper group of wide receivers and even fewer have a QB like Stafford under center.
“I am putting [the Rams] at No. 3 right now. I don’t know what those other teams are going to be. I don’t know what Detroit’s going to be, I don’t know what the Packers are going to be, I don’t know what the [Minnesota] Vikings are going to be,” Jones said on “The Facility.”
“This year, with Davante Adams over there with Puka Nacua, I’m putting them as the No. 3 team right now in the NFC walking into the season. Getting with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, the type of route runner and playmaker Davante Adams is, it is going to be problems for defenses trying to slow this offense down.”
“I don’t know if it’s too many better duos than Davante Adams, who is an extremely good route runner and [yards] after catch, and then you’ve got Puka Nacua who can beat you deep, who can catch a screen, who can go to the house. And, with the run game and with Matthew Stafford, you’ve got to put them up there with being a top-five [group] for sure.”
