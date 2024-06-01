Rams News: LA Given Slim Odds of Winning It All This Season
The Los Angeles Rams enter 2024 with a lot of optimism. Their offense is not just elite, it's a force to be reckoned with, and it should continue to be. Their defense is promising, although filled with a lot of question marks. However, the Rams are not just hopeful, they are confident they can compete with the best teams the NFL has to offer.
One of the captivating aspects of the NFL is its ever-changing nature, from season to season. The Los Angeles Rams, fully aware of this, are determined to transform themselves into formidable contenders in 2024. Their sights are set on the ultimate prize, and while the ESPN Football Power Index may not favor them, the Rams are ready to defy the odds.
According to ESPN's first FPI of the 2024 season, the Rams are 13th in the NFL, one spot behind the Jets and two behind the Dolphins. Regarding the Rams' Super Bowl chances, the FPI gives L.A. a measly 1.8 percent chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
According to FPI, the Rams' projected win-loss record is 8.8-8.2, and they have a 47.2 percent chance of making the playoffs. Ultimately, ESPN views L.A. as a fringe playoff team at best.
This comes as a surprise, but it's clear that the Aaron Donald effect is real. As mentioned earlier, the defense is the biggest question mark, with Donald carrying the load. On top of that, the Rams have a first-time defensive coordinator in Chris Shula. L.A. will have their work cut out for them to prove to the football world they are a contender in the league.