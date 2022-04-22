It's unknown how the lawsuit will affect Miller's ability to participate in offseason programs with his new team

Former Los Angeles Rams linebacker and reigning NFL champion Von Miller might still be riding high from his now-former team's Super Bowl LVI win this past February. But now he finally might have something to take his mind off that.

USA Today Sports Von Miller Von Miller Von Miller

The current Buffalo Bills star is being sued for allegedly distributing a sexually explicit photograph of a woman he was in a previous relationship with, according to TMZ Sports.

Miller and the unnamed plaintiff took private photos with each other with the understanding that they would never be shared outside of their relationship per court documents obtained by TMZ.

It's claimed, however, that Miller distributed a photo of her to "two well-known celebrities" in May of 2020. The woman cites rage and jealousy as Miller's motives.

The court documents also allegedly stated that Miller had unkind words included with the photo, “This the b—- you want? You can have her dawg.”

Von Miller Von Miller Von Miller

The woman's attorney thinks this should be a teachable moment for people who want to date celebrities:

“This case is a cautionary tale for young women that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power,” the lawsuit reads. “However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law, and Miller’s vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked.”

The 33-year-old linebacker signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills this offseason after helping the Rams win their first Super Bowl, the second in franchise history. The first came while the franchise was based in St. Louis.

Miller, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and Super Bowl L MVP was traded to the Rams from the Broncos last year. There's no indication yet that the lawsuit will affect any offseason workouts or training camp with the Bills.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.